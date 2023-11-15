Carjacker tells woman to get out of vehicle in Kettering, drives it to Corby and crashes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A carjacker told a woman who had pulled up in Kettering to get out of her vehicle before driving it to Corby and crashing.

Police have launched an investigation after the terrifying incident which took place on Monday (November 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lone female driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa pulled up in Lower Street, between 4pm and 4.30pm, when she was approached by a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating

Police said the man told the woman to get out of the car and, fearing for her safety, the woman complied.

The man drove off in the car but was involved in a crash in Uppingham Road, Corby, just before 5pm, before decamping and fleeing.

A police spokesman said the woman who had her car stolen was unharmed and that nobody was injured in the Corby crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added that the only description they had of the suspect was that he was a ‘tall, black man’.