Carjacker tells woman to get out of vehicle in Kettering, drives it to Corby and crashes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A carjacker told a woman who had pulled up in Kettering to get out of her vehicle before driving it to Corby and crashing.
Police have launched an investigation after the terrifying incident which took place on Monday (November 13).
The lone female driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa pulled up in Lower Street, between 4pm and 4.30pm, when she was approached by a man.
Police said the man told the woman to get out of the car and, fearing for her safety, the woman complied.
The man drove off in the car but was involved in a crash in Uppingham Road, Corby, just before 5pm, before decamping and fleeing.
A police spokesman said the woman who had her car stolen was unharmed and that nobody was injured in the Corby crash.
The spokesman added that the only description they had of the suspect was that he was a ‘tall, black man’.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting reference number 23000704050, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.