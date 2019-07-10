Caravans seized from site of unauthorised encampment in Northamptonshire following police operation

Eight caravans believed to have been stolen have been seized by police from the site of an unauthorised traveller encampment in Great Oxendon, Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police received a report on Monday, July 8, of a gateway having been damaged and a number of vehicles and caravans having parked on private land just off the A508 Harborough Road.

Police at the scene. PHOTO BY ANDREW CARPENTER

The caravans and a number of other items were seized by officers during a police operation at the site yesterday, Tuesday, July 9.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Rogers said: “Suspicions were raised that some of the vehicles had previously been reported as stolen after officers visited the site yesterday to speak with the occupants and carry out routine checks.

“Following further investigation and liaison with colleagues in other forces, officers visited the site again yesterday morning and seized eight of the 10 caravans parked at the site.”

Officers also seized a leaf blower, a generator, various white electrical goods and a quad bike, which are believed to have been stolen from the local area and various police force areas.

DCI Rogers added: “We have been liaising closely with our partner agencies, including Daventry District Council, the RSPCA and Northamptonshire County Council Social Services, who attended with the Force’s Child Protection Team to ensure the welfare of the children at the site.

“The RSPCA, as a result of their assessment, removed a number of dogs from the site due to welfare concerns.

“The majority of the occupants of the encampment have now relocated and we will further assess the situation tomorrow.

“The police activity in the area resulted in the busy A508 being closed for a short time and I would like to thank motorists and local people for their patience.”

