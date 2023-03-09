Car substantially damaged by item thrown from Corby bridge as police launch investigation

A vehicle was left substantially damaged after it was struck by an item which was thrown from a bridge in Corby.

Police have launched an investigation after the dangerous incident in Oakley Road on March 3.

A motorist was driving their Range Rover Evoque and travelled under a bridge near the Spread Eagle pub when the incident took place between 4.30pm and 4.35pm.

An item struck a car after being thrown off the bridge

They heard a loud crash and felt an impact on the vehicle before pulling over. They then saw substantial damage had been caused by an object thrown from the bridge.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23000133539.

In 2007 HGV driver Laurence McCourt was killed after a breezeblock was thrown off a bridge on the A45 between Wellingborough and Great Doddington.