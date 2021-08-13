Car passenger PUNCHES driver, 83, in the face and robs her purse in vicious Northampton attack

A 83-year-old woman was brutally attacked and robbed in her own car when she was driving in Northampton earlier this week.

The victim was driving a red Ford Fiesta in Cheyne Walk at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, August 10 when she stopped in the left lane of the traffic lights at the junction with Spencer Parade.

A male rear seat passenger in the car then assaulted the driver by punching her in the face before making off with her handbag. The woman was left with a black eye as a result of the attack.

The woman halted at these traffic lights in Cheyne Walk before she was attacked.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who saw the incident, or has information or CCTV, dash-cam or smart doorbell footage which may be relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000449101."

A 35-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with the incident today (August 13) and he remains in police custody for questioning.