Car driven at woman in Kettering road a 'serious assault'

A woman has been seriously assaulted after she was driven into by a car in Grafton Street, Kettering, on Friday, September 23.

She sustained a fractured ankle, bruising to her head and a swollen ankle after being hit by a grey Ford Fiesta between 4.15pm and 4.45pm.

Northamptonshire Police has asked for witnesses to come forward with information after an ‘altercation’ involving a man and two women in the street.

Police file picture

A spokesman said: “The incident happened on Friday, September 23, between 4.15pm and 4.45pm, when an altercation in the street involving a man and two women resulted in one of the women being driven at with a grey Ford Fiesta.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or can call Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”