Car driven at woman in Kettering road a 'serious assault'
The incident took place between 4.15pm and 4.45pm
A woman has been seriously assaulted after she was driven into by a car in Grafton Street, Kettering, on Friday, September 23.
She sustained a fractured ankle, bruising to her head and a swollen ankle after being hit by a grey Ford Fiesta between 4.15pm and 4.45pm.
Northamptonshire Police has asked for witnesses to come forward with information after an ‘altercation’ involving a man and two women in the street.
A spokesman said: “The incident happened on Friday, September 23, between 4.15pm and 4.45pm, when an altercation in the street involving a man and two women resulted in one of the women being driven at with a grey Ford Fiesta.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or can call Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”
Quote the incident number when calling the police. The incident number is 22000555391.