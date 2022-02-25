Police are appealing for witnesses following a brawl involving a man and woman in Northampton on Sunday afternoon (February 20).

Officers say what started as an argument escalated into a punching match in Highlands Avenue, a quiet, tree-lined area in the Spinney Hill neighbourhood, between 3pm and 3.20pm.

At one point the male involved jumped onto a parked car, causing damage to its windscreen, before walking off after a resident told the pair to leave the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a punch-up in Spinney Hill on Sunday afternoon

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed on Friday (February 25) that a 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further investigations, but added: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or captured any part of the altercation on camera to get in touch.