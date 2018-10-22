Car catches fire after two-vehicle crash on A45 near Earls Barton

One person was taken to hospital following a crash on the A45 near Earls Barton.

All three emergency services were called following the collision involving a Mazda and a BMW on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 near Earls Barton at about 10.15pm yesterday (Sunday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said one of the vehicles caught fire, but luckily there were no serious injuries.

And the spokesman added: “One driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Two arrests were made on suspicion of drink drive offences.”

The road was fully re-opened by about 4.15am today (Monday).