Cannabis seized as police raid property on Wellingborough's Hemmingwell estate
Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Nest Farm Crescent yesterday (Wednesday, March 19).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was the execution of a warrant under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at an address in Nest Farm Crescent yesterday, where a search of a man found in the premises recovered a small quantity of cannabis.
"The matter was dealt with by way of a community resolution.”
Tweeting afterwards, PC Unsworth posted: “Warrant conducted first thing today in the #Hemmingwell estate.
"More drugs taken off the streets, making #wellingborough a safer place to live.”
According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council, community resolution (CR) is the nationally recognised term used to describe the lowest disposal type available to policing.
It is used for the disposal of low-level crime.