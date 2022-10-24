Cannabis factory found after fire at Kettering house
A suspect has been charged
A cannabis factory with drugs worth thousands of pounds was discovered after a fire at a house in Kettering.
Fire officers had originally been called to Barnwell Street at about 10.15pm on Friday (October 21) after reports of a small blaze.
And when police then arrived the cannabis grow – with a sophisticated set-up – was found across two first-floor bedrooms and a loft space.
Between 70 and 80 plants of varying stages of growth were found, seized and destroyed, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.
Ardon Paplekaj, 27, of Barnwell Street in Kettering, has been charged with producing cannabis in connection with the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman previously said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.”
Anyone with concerns about suspected illegal activity should report it to police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.