A cannabis factory with drugs worth thousands of pounds was discovered after a fire at a house in Kettering.

Fire officers had originally been called to Barnwell Street at about 10.15pm on Friday (October 21) after reports of a small blaze.

And when police then arrived the cannabis grow – with a sophisticated set-up – was found across two first-floor bedrooms and a loft space.

The cannabis factory in Barnwell Street, Kettering. Credit: Kettering Police Team

Between 70 and 80 plants of varying stages of growth were found, seized and destroyed, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

Ardon Paplekaj, 27, of Barnwell Street in Kettering, has been charged with producing cannabis in connection with the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman previously said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.”