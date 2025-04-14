Campaign for Corby police station to press on 'until doors are open'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire, who started the campaign for a Police Station and a dedicated response unit in Corby, has said that the community campaign will only be complete when the front doors of the new station are open.

Lee Barron MP was speaking following the recent news that Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime commissioner Danielle Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet confirmed that their staff have already started looking for a Corby town centre venue for the new police station.

The old Corby station in Elizabeth Street closed in 2017 and, since then, neighbourhood officers have been based on the fourth floor of the Corby

The former Corby Police station on Elizabeth Street was closed in 2017.

Cube, with response officers attending 999 calls from the northern accommodation building in Kettering.

“The campaign for a Police Station and a dedicated response unit has brought the community of Corby together with a common purpose.” said Mr Barron.

“That common purpose is for a stronger police profile, a presence in the town and the reality that residents should feel safe and supported in their

communities.”

“Together we are delighted to hear the recent news from Northamptonshire Police and we will keep up the pressure until the new base is open.”

The MP set up a public petition at the beginning of 2025 that has received thousands of signatures from local residents. He has raised the matter directly in Parliament with the Police Minister and has been meeting local businesses to gain their support.

“We’ve been backing this campaign led by our local MP because we know it will deter retail crime and we want our customers to feel safe shopping in Corby,” Brian Marsh from The Present Shop in Willow Place said.

In his letter to the police minister, the Member of Parliament said residents should feel safe and supported in their communities as currently they feel as the police are remote and based in another town.

Backing the campaign the co-chairman of Oakley Vale Community Association Paul Balmer said: “The decimation of police visibility in Corby is a great cause for local concern amongst our community and a police station says we are here and we will prevent crime.”

Mr Barron continued: “It is very encouraging that the OFPCC said that finding a town centre site in Corby is their ‘first priority’ and we’ll do all we can to work with them in that important work.

“While that is happening my encouragement to the community of Corby is to please keep up the pressure and please sign the petition if you are yet to do so.”

“Each and every name will make a difference to our campaign becoming a reality.”

The petition for A Police Station and a Dedicated Response Unit in Corby can be signed here.