Call 999 immediately if you know where missing Corby boy is

Kiay Luck

Police have urged anyone who knows where a missing Corby boy is to call them on 999 immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiay Luck, 17, has been missing from the Corby area since the middle of November and has links to the Milton Keynes area.

A police spokesman described him as a white boy with a slim build, cropped mousy brown/ginger hair and green eyes.