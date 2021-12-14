Call 999 immediately if you know where missing Corby boy is

He's been missing for a month

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:08 pm
Kiay Luck

Police have urged anyone who knows where a missing Corby boy is to call them on 999 immediately.

Kiay Luck, 17, has been missing from the Corby area since the middle of November and has links to the Milton Keynes area.

A police spokesman described him as a white boy with a slim build, cropped mousy brown/ginger hair and green eyes.

They said: "Anyone who knows where Kiay is should call us on 999 immediately quoting reference MPC1/3745/21."