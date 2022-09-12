Burton Latimer grenade scare turned out to be 'doorknob'
Police closed the road
An ‘old grenade’ which forced the closure of a Burton Latimer road turned out to be a doorknob.
Police were called to Cranford Road after receiving reports at 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday) that the historic grenade-style item had been discovered by a member of the public.
A cordon was put in place near Seasons Garden Centre while the item was assessed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.
When they were satisfied it was not actually a grenade the item was disposed of.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said their incident logs recorded it as being “a doorknob or a similar item”.
The road was re-opened later that evening.