Burton Latimer grenade scare turned out to be 'doorknob'

Police closed the road

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:59 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:00 pm

An ‘old grenade’ which forced the closure of a Burton Latimer road turned out to be a doorknob.

Police were called to Cranford Road after receiving reports at 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday) that the historic grenade-style item had been discovered by a member of the public.

A cordon was put in place near Seasons Garden Centre while the item was assessed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

When they were satisfied it was not actually a grenade the item was disposed of.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said their incident logs recorded it as being “a doorknob or a similar item”.

The road was re-opened later that evening.