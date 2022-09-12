Burton Latimer grenade scare turned out to be 'doorknob'

An ‘old grenade’ which forced the closure of a Burton Latimer road turned out to be a doorknob.

Police were called to Cranford Road after receiving reports at 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday) that the historic grenade-style item had been discovered by a member of the public.

A cordon was put in place near Seasons Garden Centre while the item was assessed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

Police closed the road

When they were satisfied it was not actually a grenade the item was disposed of.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said their incident logs recorded it as being “a doorknob or a similar item”.