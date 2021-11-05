Burton Latimer firm prosecuted over illegal water pipe use

Anglian Water

A Burton Latimer firm has been prosecuted for using unconsented standpipes at a hydrant, a move which 'put drinking supplies at risk of contamination'.

Anglian Water took Hawkes Demolition Ltd, trading as Hawkes Group, to court after it was caught using a hydrant illegally with unconsented standpipes.

A standpipe is a free-standing pipe which is fitted with a tap. It can be attached to a hydrant to get a water supply where there is no running water supply. You need the consent of the water company to use a standpipe on a water company owned pipe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawkes Demolition Ltd, based at Blackbridge Farm in Cranford Road failed to attend Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court and was convicted in its absence of two offences of using unconsented standpipes on a fire hydrant.

The company was caught by Aquam compliance officers (Anglian Water’s standpipe provider) on November 16 and 20 last year at a hydrant in Kingfisher Road, Thrapston.

The company was ordered to pay £5,360.90 - a total made up of the two fines at £1,000 each, compensation for the hire costs of the standpipes at £2,200, prosecution costs of £1,060.90 and a £100 victim surcharge.

Claire Withers, from Anglian Water, said: “The company repeatedly used non-consented standpipes.

“Our customers pay for their water, so companies should too.

"Not only were Hawkes Demolition Ltd not paying for the water, by ignoring the regulations on standpipe installation they were also putting our drinking water supplies at risk of contamination.