Burton Latimer car key thief drove vehicle into woman

A man has been arrested after a woman was driven into by a thief who stole her car keys in Burton Latimer.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident outside Meadowside Primary School in Park Road on Friday morning (April 1).

At about 8.30am man stole the woman’s car keys from the ignition while she was inside the car.

She exited the vehicle in an attempt to get her keys back.

But the man then drove into her with his own car, touching her legs with his vehicle.

Thankfully the woman was unharmed during the incident and members of the public came to her aid.

Police said a 32-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.