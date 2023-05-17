Burton Latimer and Barton Seagrave men appear in court over Kettering robbery charges
The pair were remanded in custody
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th May 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:12 BST
Two men have been remanded in custody over robbery charges after an incident in Kettering’s town centre.
Philip Moore, 39, and Lloyd Stone, 57, were both charged with one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
The charges relate to an incident which happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 16.
Moore, of Nene Road, Burton Latimer, and Stone, of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.
Both are next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 28.