Burning tissue put through letterbox of Kettering home in suspected arson attack
Between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Thursday, September 26, burning tissue was put through the letterbox of a property in Marion Square, causing damage to a doormat and filling the home with smoke.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between these times, or who has information about the incident, to get in touch.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with any information.
Please quote incident number 24000577432 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.