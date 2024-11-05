Burning tissue put through letterbox of Kettering home in suspected arson attack

Police are appealing for information after a suspected arson attack at a home in Kettering.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Thursday, September 26, burning tissue was put through the letterbox of a property in Marion Square, causing damage to a doormat and filling the home with smoke.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between these times, or who has information about the incident, to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with any information.

Please quote incident number 24000577432 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.