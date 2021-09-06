Burning stack of hay bales near Corby believed to be arson

The blaze on Saturday. Credit: Northants Fire

A blaze involving a huge stack of hay bales in a field near Corby is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews from Corby, Kettering and Desborough raced to a field off Pipewell Road, off the A427 near East Carlton, at 8.20pm on Saturday (September 4) to find the stack well alight.

The stack was 400 tonnes of straw, which police say had an estimated value of £30,000.

The huge stack of hay bales.

Fire crews worked with the farmers to create a fire break to prevent the flames from spreading into the neighbouring field.

And Northamptonshire Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact them as part of their arson investigation.

A spokesman said: "Due to its isolated location and officers believe the offender/s would have either driven or walked across fields to get to the bales.

"They (police) would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked suspiciously near to the field on Saturday evening or who may have seen anyone walking across surrounding fields.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Incident number: 21000516017."

Desborough officers left the scene at just before 1.30am and Corby officers at 4.30am, while Kettering officers remained on-site until 8.45am on Sunday.