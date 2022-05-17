Detectives investigating a Northampton break-in last month want to put a name to a bobble-hatted man spotted on CCTV cameras.

A house in Louise Road, off Barrack Road, was burgled at around 1.25pm on April 8, shortly after the occupants had gone out. Police say a man knocked at the door then left while a man was then seen climbing a wall at the rear of the property.

Officers have scoured hours of footage from security and doorbell cameras and come up with images of a bearded man wearing dark clothing they believe could have key information.

Detectives want to identify this man from CCTV images following a break-in in Louise Road, Northampton, last month. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Monday (May 16): “Our officers believe the man shown in these images may have information about the burglary which could assist with their investigation.