Police investigating a burglary in Wellingborough are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 1, a home in Gold Street was broken into and a number of items were taken from the address.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone with information about the burglary, or who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Police are appealing for witnesses