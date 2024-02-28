Burglars steal Great War dagger after smashing their way into Kettering home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sentimental gold dagger from the Great War was among the items stolen by burglars who raided a Kettering home.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Bowhill between midday on February 22 and 1pm on February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unknown offenders smashed a patio door and, once inside, stole items including jewellery, cash and the dagger.

Police are investigating

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone who has been offered any of the above items in unusual circumstances should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.