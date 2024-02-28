News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Burglars steal Great War dagger after smashing their way into Kettering home

Anyone with information should call police 101
By Sam Wildman
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:45 GMT
A sentimental gold dagger from the Great War was among the items stolen by burglars who raided a Kettering home.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Bowhill between midday on February 22 and 1pm on February 25.

The unknown offenders smashed a patio door and, once inside, stole items including jewellery, cash and the dagger.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone who has been offered any of the above items in unusual circumstances should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000114339 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”