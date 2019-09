A house under renovation in Wellingborough was burgled yesterday (Tuesday).

The incident took place in Brickhill Road between 11.30am and midday when burglars smashed a rear upper window to gain entry to the house.

Police are investigating

Once they were inside they stole tools worth about £250.

No descriptions of the burglars were available from police and no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.