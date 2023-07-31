Burglars smash their way into Sainsbury’s store in Desborough and steal cigarettes
Burglars smashed their way into the Sainsbury’s store in Desborough and stole cigarettes.
Substantial damage was caused to the front window and shutter of the supermarket, when the intruders broke in just after 1am on Friday.
Once inside the store in Cockerel Rise off Harborough Road, the burglars forced open shutters on the tobacco kiosk, before stealing the cigarettes.
Police attended the scene and a police dog found some of the stolen items dumped nearby, although no arrests have been made.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000465388.