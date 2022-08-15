Burglars smash their way into Kettering home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation after burglars smashed their way into a house in Kettering.

Officers were called after the incident in Pytchley Road on Wednesday (August 10) between 10.30pm and 10.40pm.

Burglars smashed the kitchen window to enter the property before taking items including bank cards.

Police are investigating

No descriptions of the suspects were available from police.