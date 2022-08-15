Burglars smash their way into Kettering home

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 15th August 2022, 1:42 pm

Police have launched an investigation after burglars smashed their way into a house in Kettering.

Officers were called after the incident in Pytchley Road on Wednesday (August 10) between 10.30pm and 10.40pm.

Burglars smashed the kitchen window to enter the property before taking items including bank cards.

No descriptions of the suspects were available from police.

Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or information, should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.