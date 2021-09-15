Burglars smash rear door window to break into Boughton home
A home in Boughton was broken into last week when unknown offenders smashed a rear door window to get into the property.
The burglary took place between 7pm and 10pm on Saturday, September 11 when a residence in Moulton Lane was broken into by an unknown number of offenders, who smashed a rear door window to gain access to the home.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Nothing was taken and the culprits are believed to have left via an upstairs window."
Police are now looking for potential witnesses and and are asking anyone with information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000529804.