Burglars break into Barton Seagrave home
Burglars fled empty-handed after breaking into a home in Barton Seagrave.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 12:17 pm
Police have launched an appeal after the break-in in Knibb Place between 5.30pm and 9.55pm on Friday (November 1).
The unknown offenders accessed the rear of a property and broke in, although nothing was taken.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the burglary or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."