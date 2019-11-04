Burglars break into Barton Seagrave home

Burglars fled empty-handed after breaking into a home in Barton Seagrave.

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 4th November 2019, 12:17 pm

Police have launched an appeal after the break-in in Knibb Place between 5.30pm and 9.55pm on Friday (November 1).

The unknown offenders accessed the rear of a property and broke in, although nothing was taken.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the burglary or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Police are investigating