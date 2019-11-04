Burglars break into Barton Seagrave home

Police have launched an appeal after the break-in in Knibb Place between 5.30pm and 9.55pm on Friday (November 1).

The unknown offenders accessed the rear of a property and broke in, although nothing was taken.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the burglary or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."