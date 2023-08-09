News you can trust since 1897
Burglar steals £800 in cash after raiding Kettering home

Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST

A burglar stole £800 in cash after raiding a home in Kettering’s Station Road on Monday (August 7).

Police have launched an appeal for information after the money was taken between 8am and 9pm.

Officers say it’s believed the offender or offenders entered the property through a door.

No arrests have been made and no descriptions of suspects were available from police.

Witnesses or anyone with information should Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.