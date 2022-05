A burglar fled with about £10,000 after forcing their way into a property in Kettering at the weekend.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the incident in Melton Street on Saturday (April 30).

A burglar forced a back window to the property and once inside stole a large amount of cash, which a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said was about £10,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating