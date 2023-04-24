News you can trust since 1897
Burglar steals cash, iPad and jewellery after raiding Corby home

Call 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

Cash, jewellery and electronic items were stolen in a raid at a house in Corby.

Today (April 24) police have launched an appeal for information after the incident in Thetford Close on Friday, April 14.

At some point between 6pm and 9.45pm a burglar entered the rear of the property and stole items including an iPad, a blue laptop and two Nintendo Switches.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
A Pandora bracelet and necklace were also stolen along with £100 in cash.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.

“Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”