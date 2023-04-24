Cash, jewellery and electronic items were stolen in a raid at a house in Corby.

Today (April 24) police have launched an appeal for information after the incident in Thetford Close on Friday, April 14.

At some point between 6pm and 9.45pm a burglar entered the rear of the property and stole items including an iPad, a blue laptop and two Nintendo Switches.

Police are investigating

A Pandora bracelet and necklace were also stolen along with £100 in cash.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.

