Burglar smashes way into Rushden home before stealing jewellery, laptop and cash
A burglar ransacked a home in Rushden after forcing their way in by smashing the glass of a front door.
Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Griffith Street, which took place between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday, November 27.
Among the items stolen were jewellery, a Kindle Fire, a laptop and cash. The laptop was in a distinctive 13" Cath Kidston case.
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information of doorbell/dash cam footage of anything suspicious should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000731730 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right place as quickly as possible.”