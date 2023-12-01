Burglar smashes way into Rushden home before stealing jewellery, laptop and cash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses

The stolen laptop was in this bag

A burglar ransacked a home in Rushden after forcing their way in by smashing the glass of a front door.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Griffith Street, which took place between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday, November 27.

Among the items stolen were jewellery, a Kindle Fire, a laptop and cash. The laptop was in a distinctive 13" Cath Kidston case.

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information of doorbell/dash cam footage of anything suspicious should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.