Burglar raids Kettering home while victim was sleeping
An electronic tablet was stolen in the incident
Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:12 pm
A home in Kettering was raided on Saturday (January 15) while the victim was asleep.
A report was made to police after the incident in Bath Road between midday and 4pm.
A man gained entry to the property via a key code and, when inside, stole an electronic tablet while the victim was sleeping.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 22000029395.