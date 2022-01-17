Burglar raids Kettering home while victim was sleeping

An electronic tablet was stolen in the incident

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:12 pm
Police are investigating

A home in Kettering was raided on Saturday (January 15) while the victim was asleep.

A report was made to police after the incident in Bath Road between midday and 4pm.

A man gained entry to the property via a key code and, when inside, stole an electronic tablet while the victim was sleeping.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 22000029395.