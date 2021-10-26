Burglar grabs money, tech and aftershave from Northampton break-in
Police are appealing for witness in Dallington area
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:24 am
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:26 am
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after cash, tech and aftershave were stolen during a burglary in Northampton at the weekend.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the break-in at Brook Lane, Dallington, happened sometime between 9.20am on Saturday (October 23) and 8.40pm on Sunday (October 24).
A spokesman said: "Some money and electronic devices were both taken from the property.
"Anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area, or have doorbell or security camera footage which could help us, please call 101 using incident number 21000619907."