A burglar stole a Mercedes after breaking into a Rushden home and taking the car keys.

Police have launched an investigation and believe the man also attempted several door handles in a nearby road shortly afterwards.

They were called after a burglar broke into a property in Brookfield Road at about 2.30pm on December 14 and stole the keys to a Mercedes before driving it off.

A police spokesman said: “Then, it is believed the same offender who was a white man, aged 18 to 23-years-old, of a slim build and wearing dark clothing, attempted several door handles in Moor Road at about 3pm. Entry was gained to one residential property, however nothing was stolen.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.