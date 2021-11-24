Bungling Kettering drug courier posted cocaine through wrong letterbox

Radford admitted supplying cocaine.

A Kettering man had an unexpected delivery after a bungling drug courier mistakenly posted cocaine through the wrong letterbox.

The Tailby Avenue resident called police after finding two packets the of class A drug at his address on March 29 last year.

They had been delivered by Mason Radford who was spotted arriving at the scene in a taxi - but the inept drug courier put them through the wrong door.

Today (Tuesday) at Northampton Crown Court Radford, 19, was spared from prison after admitting supplying cocaine.

Prosecuting, Esther Harrison said the "honest gentleman" who lived at the house called officers after finding the white powder.

It was later tested and found to be cocaine, with one parcel containing 0.35g of the drug and the other containing 0.34g.

The contents were worth less than £50, Ms Harrison said.

Police launched an investigation but it didn't take long to find out Radford, now of Hurst Close in Burton Latimer, was responsible for the delivery.

CCTV showed a clear image of Radford's face and details of the taxi, with police easily able to find out where the booking was made from.

Radford, who was just 17 when he made the delivery, was later arrested.

Mitigating, Chantelle Stocks said the teenager was homeless at the time and committed the offence "out of desperation".

She added that he is now back with his family, is working towards an apprenticeship and has two jobs.

The court heard the offence carried a starting point of three years in prison with a range of between two and four years behind bars.

But His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo spared him from custody and sentenced him to an 18-month community order.

He told Radford it was good to see that his family have taken him back in and said he hoped that things are going well.

He said: "Dealing drugs, however inefficiently in taxis, is not a good idea."

Radford will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work as part of the sentence.