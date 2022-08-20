Broughton thug left wife cowering in the corner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A thug who left his wife struggling to breathe after a ‘nasty’ episode of domestic violence has been spared from prison.

Adam Slark, formerly of Broughton, held his victim against a shelving unit by her throat after a row broke out.

When police arrived they found her cowering in the corner – only for her abuser to claim he was acting in self-defence when he was arrested.

Northampton Crown Court

On Thursday (August 18) the 41-year-old was given a suspended prison term after a judge ruled there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Northampton Crown Court heard Slark and his wife of almost 20 years were arguing on March 22 when the defendant closed a door and refused to move out of the way.

Prosecuting, Christopher Pembridge said the victim attempted to push past Slark and he knocked her to the floor while shouting at her.

He then threw a bottle of washing detergent at her before holding her up against a shelving unit when she shouted for help.

Mr Pembridge said: “He increased the pressure on her throat. It caused her to struggle to breathe.”

When he finally let go she dropped to the floor in pain and was struggling to breathe for some time afterwards before police officers attended the incident.

Mr Pembridge said: “Police found her cowering in the corner...crying and visibly upset.”

He added that the victim was left with marks on her neck and psychological distress.

He said: “This is a nasty episode of domestic violence.”

The court heard Slark was in an ‘angry and agitated’ state and tried to run away when police attempted to arrest him before he was restrained with incapacitant spray.

The tradesman denied the offence when he was interviewed, claiming he was acting in self-defence, and was remanded in custody at HMP Peterborough.

He then admitted assault causing actual bodily harm in July after a plea of not guilty was entered on case files during a bizarre previous court hearing. The prison had produced the wrong defendant – who for some reason said ‘yes’ when he was asked if he was Adam Slark before pleading not guilty.

Mitigating, Liam Muir said Slark had already spent five months in custody on remand, meaning he had already received a ‘significant’ punishment.

He said a suspended sentence with probation programmes would give him more of an opportunity to rehabilitate, adding that he had been assessed as being at a low risk of reoffending.

Mr Muir said: “This is a real opportunity to have any issues of his dealt with.”

The court heard Slark’s actions carried a starting point of 18 months in prison – but Recorder Robert Moretto said that because there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation he could suspend the sentence.

Slark’s 18-month prison sentence was suspended for two years and he was ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities, the Building Better Relationships programme and to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.