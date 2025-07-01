Break-in at commercial building on Corby industrial estate by man dressed all in black with his face covered

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Brunel Road on the Earlstrees industrial estate in Corby in the early hours of Monday, June 2.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses are being sought after a male broke into a commercial building between 12.45 and 1.15am via the roof and stole a set of car keys and a small quantity of cash.

A force spokesman said: “The male, who was dressed all in black and had his face covered, then used a ladder to climb back out of the building via the same hole in the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Corby

"Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Quote incident number 25000318407 when providing any information.