Brazen burglar banged up for four years after strolling through Northampton town centre following break-in

A brazen burglar has been jailed for more than four years after being spotted strolling through Northampton town centre.

Detectives identified Anthony Lake as they man behind a break-in in Kingsley Road two weeks before Christmas 2021. The 44-year-old forced his way though a patio door in the early hours of the morning and stole a purse containing cash and bank cards before fleeing when the terrified occupants woke up and confronted him.

Lake, of St George’s Street, was recognised by officers patrolling in Northampton town centre some weeks later and they finally detained him while he was trying to hide after running away during his arrest. He was later charged with one count of burglary and one count of escaping lawful custody and found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (October 28) and sentenced to four years, four months in prison.

Police chased down Anthony Lake in Northampton town centre after identifying him as the burglar who broke into a house in the town before Christmas 2021.

Lead Investigator, PC Tom Hollis, said: “Lake broke into this house when the occupants were inside, causing them a huge amount of terror when they had to confront him in the early hours of the morning when it was still dark. He has never taken responsibility for his actions and so I am really pleased that he has been found guilty of these offences and handed a stretch in prison, meaning that the streets of Northampton are safer as a result.