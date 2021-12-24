Brawl outside Corby pub leaves Christmas revellers injured
The incident happened in the early hours of this morning
Pubgoers were injured following a fight outside a pub in Corby Old Village in the early hours of today (December 24).
A fight broke out at the front of The Village pub in Lloyds Road at about 1am.
Witnesses say the brawl involved a number of men and, in the melee, a number of people received injuries.
One had an injury to his eye an lip as a result of a punch to the face, another also received injuries to his face from a punch. A third sustained a split lip.
Police say they have not yet made any arrests but are asking anyone with information to phone them on 101 quoting incident number 21000746463.