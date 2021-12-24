Brawl outside Corby pub leaves Christmas revellers injured

The incident happened at the front of the pub

Pubgoers were injured following a fight outside a pub in Corby Old Village in the early hours of today (December 24).

A fight broke out at the front of The Village pub in Lloyds Road at about 1am.

Witnesses say the brawl involved a number of men and, in the melee, a number of people received injuries.

One had an injury to his eye an lip as a result of a punch to the face, another also received injuries to his face from a punch. A third sustained a split lip.