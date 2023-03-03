The fight broke out at the hand car wash in Phoenix Parkway, Corby

Two men have been injured during a large fight at a car wash in Corby.

Police have appealed for shoppers to come forward with information following the fight at the hand car wash outside Asda in Phoenix Parkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on Sunday (February 26) between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The suspects were believed to have been driving a red/burgundy Ford Fiesta with the partial registration of NX60.