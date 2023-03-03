Brawl at car wash at Asda in Corby sparks police appeal
Two men sustained a number of injuries
By Kate Cronin
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 1:07pm
Two men have been injured during a large fight at a car wash in Corby.
Police have appealed for shoppers to come forward with information following the fight at the hand car wash outside Asda in Phoenix Parkway.
The incident happened on Sunday (February 26) between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.
The suspects were believed to have been driving a red/burgundy Ford Fiesta with the partial registration of NX60.
Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000121233.