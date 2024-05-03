Bozeat bridge object throwers warned they're playing with the lives of innocent people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have warned those throwing objects from a Bozeat bridge that they are playing with the lives of innocent people.

Two vehicles were damaged after an unknown object was thrown from the A509 bypass bridge in two separate incidents between 11.20pm and 11.50pm on April 27.

One vehicle suffered a cracked windscreen but, fortunately on this occasion, the drivers were not injured.

Three people were seen on the bridge at the time of the incidents and are believed to have been in a dark-coloured hatchback car. Police are appealing for help to identify both the people and vehicle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “What may seem like a game to those taking part in this reckless and irresponsible activity is not only playing with the lives of innocent people but they are also putting their own future in jeopardy.

“If they cause a death or serious injury, they could end up going to prison for a long time, so we would urge anyone who has information which could help identify those responsible, to please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask that anyone who was travelling along the A509 Bozeat bypass at the time of the incidents to please check dash-cam footage to see whether they may have captured a parked car or anyone standing on the footbridge.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.