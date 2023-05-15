News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Full list of winners and losers
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores

Boys chase teenager along road in Wellingborough after producing knife

Police have launched an investigation

By Sam Wildman
Published 15th May 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:04 BST

A teenager was chased by two boys who had a knife after refusing their calls to cross the road.

The victim was walking down Doddington Road in Wellingborough, near the junction with Butterfields, when the terrifying incident took place on Tuesday, May 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Between 8am and 8.30am the boy was approached by two offenders who beckoned him to cross the road to them. When he refused, one of the boys produced a knife.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

As the boy fled along Doddington Road, towards the Kingsway estate, the boys chased him for a short distance before stopping and walking off.

A police spokesman said: “One of the offenders was in his early teens, of a slim build with short brown hair. The second offender was of a larger build and wore a balaclava.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Doddington Road would have been busy at this time of the morning, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured any part of it on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”