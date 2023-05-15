Boys chase teenager along road in Wellingborough after producing knife

A teenager was chased by two boys who had a knife after refusing their calls to cross the road.

The victim was walking down Doddington Road in Wellingborough, near the junction with Butterfields, when the terrifying incident took place on Tuesday, May 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 8am and 8.30am the boy was approached by two offenders who beckoned him to cross the road to them. When he refused, one of the boys produced a knife.

Police are investigating

As the boy fled along Doddington Road, towards the Kingsway estate, the boys chased him for a short distance before stopping and walking off.

A police spokesman said: “One of the offenders was in his early teens, of a slim build with short brown hair. The second offender was of a larger build and wore a balaclava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doddington Road would have been busy at this time of the morning, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured any part of it on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.