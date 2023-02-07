Boy threatened by teenagers who tried to steal his coat in attempted robbery at Kettering Pleasure Park

A boy was threatened with violence as a group of teenagers tried to steal his coat.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery which took place between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday, February 1 at Kettering Pleasure Park in Hallwood Road, Kettering.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “During the incident, which involved several teenagers, a boy was threatened with violence as the offenders attempted to steal his coat.

Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, Kettering

"Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and in particular would like to trace a man who was seen jogging in the park at the time.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage which covers the park or the surrounding area.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call pPolice on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000066347.

Anyone who has CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage can upload it here.