Boy pushed to the ground and attacked after being shown knife in Finedon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was robbed in an alleyway in Mulso Road, Finedon.
Between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on Wednesday, June 29, the boy was with two girls when they were approached by two other boys, who demanded he handed over his mobile phone.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “One of the offenders then showed the boy that he had a knife in his waistband before the pair pushed him to the ground, repeatedly assaulted him and stole his phone.”
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with their investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000380302.
People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Two teenage boys aged 16 and 15 from Wellingborough have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.