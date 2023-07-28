News you can trust since 1897
Boy bitten on leg by dog in village near Corby - police appeal for witnesses

The incident took place on Wednesday (July 26)
By Alison Bagley
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST

A boy walking across a bridge in Weldon has been left with bite wounds on his leg after being bitten by a brown ‘pointer-style’ dog.

Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Hillside Crescent, Weldon on Wednesday, July 26, between 1pm and 3pm,.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 13-year-old boy walking over the bridge into the park was bitten by a pointer-style dog. As a result, the boy suffered two puncture wounds to his calf.

File picture Northants Police /National World
“The dog was brown in colour with spots of white on its stomach. Its owner is described as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, bald, of a skinny build, and wearing sunglasses.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000463993.