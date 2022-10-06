Boy as young as nine believed to be involved in Kettering distraction burglary

A boy as young as nine is believed to have been involved in a distraction burglary in Kettering.

The incident happened between 4pm and 6pm on Monday, October 3 when two boys knocked on the door of an elderly woman in Dyson Drive, Kettering, and told her that someone was trying to get into her car.

She looked around her car with one boy while the other stayed at the door.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the distraction burglary in Kettering

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Later on that day, she realised her car keys and car had been stolen from her driveway.”

The older of the two boys is described as white, aged around 14, with an Irish accent, fair hair, of a medium build and dressed smartly.

The younger boy was aged nine or 10, with brown hair and of a medium build with an Irish accent.