Boy admits keeping 50cm machete down his trousers in Kettering

A teenage boy will be monitored by a youth offender panel after admitting keeping a 50cm machete down his trousers in Kettering.

The 16-year-old from Wellingborough, who can’t be named because of his age, was caught after being stopped on July 27.

Officers were patrolling the town centre at 3.30pm when they saw him smoking cannabis.

Police seized this machete. Credit: Kettering Police Team

When they searched him they found the large blade down the front of his trousers.

At the time a Kettering Police Team spokesman said: “If he had tried to run with this secreted, then he might have lost something..."

The boy admitted possessing a bladed article and cannabis at a youth court sitting at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this week.

He was referred to Northamptonshire’s youth offender panel for a six-month contract of rehabilitative and restorative work.