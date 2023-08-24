News you can trust since 1897
Boy, 17, suffers serious injuries after losing control of his bike at a busy junction in Northampton town centre

Police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST

A teenager was taken to hospital after losing control of his bike as he turned off a main road in the town centre. Police officers are now appealing for witnesses following the serious collision in St Michael’s Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 15, at 12.25pm, when the rider of a white KTM motorcycle rode from Campbell Square onto Upper Mounts before turning left into St Michael’s Road.

At this point, for reasons unknown, he lost control of the bike and as a result, the 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000505989 when providing any information so it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.