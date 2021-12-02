Boy, 17, found guilty of murder of Corby teen
A jury at Northampton Crown Court has returned a guilty verdict
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:36 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:46 pm
A teenager has been found guilty of murdering Corby boy Rayon Pennycook.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was this lunchtime (Thursday, December 2) convicted of murdering Rayon in Reynolds Road on May 25 this year.
A jury had heard evidence of how had had gone to the street with his friends and engaged in a knife fight with the 16-year-old victim who tragically bled to death.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
More follows.