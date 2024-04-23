Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment in Wellingborough
He’s been released on bail
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape in Wellingborough at the weekend.
Police were called to a street – which can’t be named for legal reasons – on Saturday evening after a call to officers.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, sexual assault of a female and the rape of a woman aged 16 years and over.
He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.