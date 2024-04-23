Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment in Wellingborough

He’s been released on bail
By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:40 BST
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape in Wellingborough at the weekend.

Police were called to a street – which can’t be named for legal reasons – on Saturday evening after a call to officers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, sexual assault of a female and the rape of a woman aged 16 years and over.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.