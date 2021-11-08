Boy, 15, stabbed in Rushden

Police are investigating

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Rushden last night (Sunday), police have confirmed.

Emergency services raced to High Street at about 6pm after the boy was attacked, with a cordon set up and officers blocking the road off.

This morning a police spokesman confirmed the victim suffered minor injuries.

The spokesman said: "Enquiries are progressing to locate the offenders.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting ref 21000649617."

A police neighbourhood beat bus will be in High Street today from 10am to 4pm, if anyone wants to speak to an officer about the incident or any other concerns.

The shocking incident is the latest stabbing involving a teenage boy in the north of the county this year.

Rayon Pennycook, 16, was killed on Corby's Hazel Leys estate in May and a murder trial is set to start later this month.