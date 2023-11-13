Boy, 15, arrested after woman robbed and thrown to the ground in Kettering park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a woman was robbed in Kettering’s Meadow Road park.

Today (November 13) police launched an appeal for information after the incident, which took place at about 7.15am on Friday, October 27.

The victim was approached by a male who demanded she hand over property before taking a cigarette from her.

He then threw her to the ground and made off, police said.

The boy who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.